Bolles graduate Mac Jones named a Heisman Finalist

Mac Jones looks to become the third player from Alabama to win the award.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SEC Champion and now a Heisman Finalist. The 2020 season has had it's ups and downs but Mac Jones proved to be a constant. Only 4 INTs in the 2020 season he proved to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks this season.

If Mac were to win the Heisman he would join Derrick Henry and Tim Tebow as athletes from the First Coast to win the award in the last 14 seasons.

Mac is a finalist alongside two of his teammates Najee Harris and Devonta Smith. He will not be the only QB in the finalist group, Florida's Kyle Trask joins him. Although Trask lost the head to head matchup with Jones, Trask finished the season with 11 more touchdown passes than any other QB in America.