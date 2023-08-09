H.E.A.D On Youth Impact to host Kickoff for the Kids charity event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — H.E.A.D On Youth Impact, a Jacksonville-based charity, is hosting a charity event to help kick off the Jaguars season.
For $99, Jaguars fans can meet and greet former Jaguars, David Garrard, Josh Scobee, and John Henderson.
All the proceeds will go towards the charity's holiday gift drive where it delivers gifts to kids at local hospitals around Christmas time.
The event will be held at Brooks Rehabilitation in Bartram Park.
Charity founders Chris Ebreo and Eric Dunn have been working with Brooks since they started the charity almost two years ago.
"The support means a lot to us obviously getting started. We had a great first year, but we are still figuring out our place in Jacksonville and to have the support of a hospital like Brooks is amazing. They're open to our ideas there's a lot of stuff behind the scenes that people don't really know about but they're always willing to take our ideas and help us run with it," Ebreo said.
The event is Friday from 6-9 p.m.