Hayden Hurst hosts fourth annual charity golf tournament Monday, February 27

Over a hundred golfers turned out for the 2023 Hayden Hurst Family Foundation Charity Golf Tournament held Monday, February 27 at Deercreek Country Club.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a beautiful day for some golf on Monday as Jacksonville's own Hayden Hurst held his fourth annual Hayden Hurst Family Foundation Charity Golf Tournament.

This year's event featured over 100 golfers and took place at Deercreek Country Club down on the southside.

Hurst, who plays tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals, went through a period of depression a few years back and at one point almost took his life.

The former Bolles standout says he's tried to make the most of his second chance at life and is passionate about raising mental health awareness and helping those in need through his foundation.

Hurst says his first annual charity golf tournament a couple years back featured about 60 or 70 golfers and has grown each year since.

Last year's tournament raised roughly $100,000 to go towards mental health awareness and helping people in need.