NEW YORK — The name Steinbrenner is synonymous with the pinstripes, and Hank was carrying on his father’s legacy at the helm of one of the most iconic teams in Major League Baseball.

But on Tuesday, The New York Post reported the 63-year-old New York Yankees co-owner died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

According to the paper, he passed away at his home in Clearwater, Fla., surrounded by his family.

The Rest in peace reports he and his younger brother Hal inherited the team from their father George when he died in 2010.

George Steinbrenner’s name is a mainstay among Tampa Bay Baseball fans. The Yankee’s spring training stadium in Tampa is named after him.

The New York Post says Hank preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

New York Yankees part owner and co-chairman Hank Steinbrenner listens as shortstop Derek Jeter speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. Jeter has announced he will retire at the end of the 2014 season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP

