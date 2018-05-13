Even with the best players in the world trying to chase him down, Webb Simpson’s victory in the Players Championship on Sunday was as stress-free as it gets.

Simpson (-18), who began the day with a seven-shot lead, shot 73 in the final round at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass and won by a comfortable four strokes, even after a double-bogey on the final hole.

His reward: $1.98 million, the biggest check of his PGA Tour career.

Read the full story from our partners at The Florida Times-Union here.

