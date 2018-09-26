ATLANTA — It was a huge sports weekend in Atlanta as Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship at East Lake.

But there's a Tiger-related tweet flying around right now, and 11Alive Sports wanted to verify if it actually happened or not.

Nearly four million views as Tiger reportedly "watched" his critics.

One fan wrote, "How do you stomach words like these?"

Ronnie wrote, "so glad y'all posted this – boom!"

As for Morgan: "That smile at the end, love it"

But did Woods actually watch a video of his critics?

Here's the same video 11Alive found on the PGA tour YouTube page – made in 2017. It was of other tour members talking about Tiger's accomplishments.

So, 11Alive can verify the tweet itself is false, but that doesn't make the premise any less true.

Nevertheless, the talking heads on TV should probably give the man his due – it's an incredible, remarkable, stunning comeback.

