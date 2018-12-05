Tiger Woods gave the crowd at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass some early Saturday thrills when he shot 6-under 30 on the front nine and 65 for the day to move into the top-10 at The Players Championship when he finished shortly after 1 p.m.

Woods set career lows for nine and 18 holes and finished at 8-under-par 208. His previous best score at the Stadium Course was a 66 in the third round in 2001, when he won the first of his two Players titles.

Woods barely made the 1-under cut with rounds of 72 and 71. He last shot in the 60s in The Players with a 67 in the second round in 2013. He went on to win his second Players championship that year.

