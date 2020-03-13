The PGA Tour will address additional questions during a news conference Friday morning after it canceled THE PLAYERS Championship due to coronavirus concerns.

The news conference will begin at 8 a.m. and you can watch it live below.

The PGA Tour also announced it has canceled all tour events in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

This news comes just hours after PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said the organization decided to keep fans out for the final three days at TPC Sawgrass.

The decision was reportedly made after consulting with both President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis. The tour has also been in constant contact with Augusta and says that they will keep the public updated regarding The Masters.

"We’ve weighed all the options, and I appreciate the input and collaboration across the TOUR, our industry, our partners and our members that got us to this point," says Monahan. "We’ll continue with that collaboration, and I want to thank our fans for supporting the PGA TOUR."