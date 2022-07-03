Ultimate guide to THE PLAYERS Championship 2022 at TPC Sawgrass

In addition to elite competition, the event features a dizzying array of food vendors, youth activities, and other things to do throughout the week.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass this week.

The year's event, which runs from March 8 through the 13th, will mark the 40th anniversary of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The 144-player field features representation from 25 countries, with the entire Top-30 in the Official World Golf Rankings represented.

In addition to elite competition, the event features a dizzying array of food vendors, youth activities and other things to do throughout the week.

Here's everything you need to know before heading out to THE PLAYERS Championship.

Tickets

Stadium pass tickets: Any Stadium Pass gives you general grounds access as well as entry into any open-to-the-public space at THE PLAYERS. The prices for each day fluctuate based on availability and demand. Click here for more details.

Military and veteran tickets: All military and veteran tickets will be digital and must be secured in advance through an online verification system, and once the redemption process is complete, tickets can be accessed instantly. Click here for more details.

Youth ticket policy - Up to two (2) youth, ages 15 and under, will be admitted free with a ticketed adult, Tuesday - Sunday. All youth ages six and older must have a ticket in order to access hospitality venues.

Will Call - located in the parking lot of the “Tournament Plaza” near Larrys Giant Subs. The address is: 830 A1A N Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Parking

All parking passes must be purchased in advance and do not come with the purchase of a normal ticket.

THE PLAYERS Championship’s general parking lot has reached capacity on Friday and Saturday, but parking passes could still be available on THE PLAYERS’ verified resale site, a fan-to-fan marketplace for fans to buy and sell parking passes and tickets.

THE PLAYERS does not control or regulate pricing on the verified resale site.

Transportation

There are shuttles from Downtown Jacksonville - CLICK HERE to purchase tickets and learn more.

Ride-sharing - Rideshare is available and will drop off and pick up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard, a short walk from the 15th hole.

Where can I grab a bite?

Food Court - Firehouse Subs, Homespun Kitchen, The Local, Tropical Smoothie, Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q

Taste of JAX – 11 green/12 tee - Cousins Maine Lobster, Mojo BBQ, ABBQ, Silkie’s Chicken & Champagne Bar.

Trucks on 10 - Twisted Okie BBQ, Mama’s, 904 Burger, Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen, Tikiz, What’s the Catch

And so much more! Click here for a full list of food options.

Where can I take a breather?

Patriots’ Outpost - Throughout tournament week, active duty, retired, reserve, national guard members, veterans and one accompanied dependent (with valid I.D.) will have access to the Patriots’ Outpost presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton. An open-air hospitality venue located near the tee at No. 16, the Outpost is reserved exclusively for the military and offers complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Family Suite presented by Wolfson Children’s Hospital - As part of Baptist’s program as the on-site provider of medical services, the Family Suite will extend their services to attendees of The Players with the venue serving as a comfort station for mothers and fathers to care for their babies and have a comfortable venue as needed during tournament week. The venue is open to all ticketholders and will also be providing diapers free of charge.

Kids Zone presented by Nemours Children’s Health – near 8 green. Open-to-the public featuring activities for kids and families, including a putt-putt event on Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

The Oasis ft. Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge - Open to ticketholders who are 21+, The Oasis is an air-conditioned venue with signature cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, as well as food and drink available for purchase.

How can I see Kelsea Ballerini?

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum songwriter, producer and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini will highlight the tournament’s Military Appreciation Day Concert on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

It starts at 4:30 p.m. on the Island Green 17th hole. A Tuesday ticket to THE PLAYERS includes access to the ceremony and concert.

VIP Tickets - VIP tickets to a shared venue overlooking the stage on the 17th hole, with premium food and beverages included. Click here for more details.

Schedule of Events

Monday, March 7

Practice Day for professionals

Course closed to the public

Will Call Hours: 7 AM – 6 PM

Tuesday, March 8 – Military Appreciation Day

Entries open at 7:30 AM

Practice Day for professionals

Charity of the Day: Northeast Florida Women Veterans

4:30 PM: Military Appreciation Day Ceremony begins

5:00 PM: Military Appreciation Concert

Wednesday, March 9

Entries open at 7:30 AM

Practice Day for professionals

Charity of the Day: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind

Thursday, March 10

Entries open at 6:45 AM

First round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 AM (threesomes off of No. 1 and No.10)

Charity of the Day: Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation

Friday, March 11

Entries open at 6:45 AM

Second round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 AM (threesomes off of No.1 and No.10)

Charity of the Day: First Tee

Saturday, March 12

Entries open at 7:30 AM

Third round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 AM, depending on the size of the cut (twosomes off No.1)

Charity of the Day: WeaveTales

“Tea Time” event at the Kids Zone presented by Nemours Children’s Health: All kids attending THE PLAYERS are invited to ‘swing’ by the Kids Zone between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to participate in fun putt-putt activity with members of the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine team at Nemours.

Championship Sunday, March 13