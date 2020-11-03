PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday at The Players is the final practice day for the pros before the start of the tournament, but it was also a special day for two lucky families.

Five-year-old John Bertram and 18-year-old Dylan Browning were guests of honor as part of Dream Day with the Dreams Come True organization.

While most gather around the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, these two families were allowed special access inside the ropes. The two received plenty of autographs in the prime location.

They also got to sit and snap pictures inside the media room.

While there was plenty to see, Browning said his favorite part was sitting in on an interview with pro Rickie Fowler.

“We got to meet and greet with him, sign some autographs and listen to the interview," Browning said. "We got to meet a bunch of players on hole 17, and we've just been kind of relaxing. All in all a pretty good experience from start to finish.”

Five-year-old John Bertram was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer at age 2. Luckily, the doctors were able to remove the tumor, and he's now cancer-free.

Browning was also diagnosed with stage four cancer, but after performing emergency surgery, doctors can no longer find traces of the disease.

