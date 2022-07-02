THE PLAYERS unveils 'Forward Together' exhibit to honor African American golfers

The exhibit features past Players champions, such as Calvin Peete, and will be on display through February.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TPC Sawgrass clubhouse features a painting of Jack Nicklaus stroking a putt and Jerry Pate jumping into the water behind 18.

Beyond the glistening eyes of visitors is a brand new exhibit honoring African American golfers who've made an impact on the game.

"Having this here is great for the public to go through and kind of make that connective point between our community and our tournament," THE PLAYERS Executive Director Jared Rice said.

From Tiger Woods to former Jacksonville resident Calvin Peete and the Brentwood Four, a new timeline of history has been added.

Frank Hampton, Edward Norman, Charles Brown and Davoye Brown were four black Jacksonville residents who sued the city for equal access of city golf courses.

"The Brentwood Four fighting for access of that facility led to desegregation of public golf courses in the United States, and that happened here," Rice said. "And I think something for our community and our fans to be aware of."

The Brentwood Four fought so Woods, Peete and others could triumph at The Stadium Course. Ultimately it's their story that will live beyond the blue walled exhibit.

"I think it's a great reminder of how far we've come and then also how much more there is to be done as a community in terms of overall awareness and supporting each other and certainly those in underserved and underrepresented communities," Rice said.