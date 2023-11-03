THE PLAYERS leaves mark on Ponte Vedra community

In 2019, the University of Florida reported the annual economic impact of The Players was over 150 million dollars.

Example video title will go here for this video

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass is estimated to bring in millions of dollars in revenue to the surrounding Ponte Vedra area.

Crowds of thousands packed onto the course for the final day of the championship Sunday.

“Probably, next to Florida-Georgia, this is probably the best week in the city," Shane Rogers, a local, said.

But with the fans, came traffic. A line of cars could be seen on A1A for most of the morning. But once inside the gate,

“No problems they directed things really well. I mean everybody was very helpful, directed us where to go, what to do," said Donna Reese, who is at TPC for the first time.

To help ease traffic concerns, shuttles were available from several Downtown Jacksonville hotels to TPC Sawgrass.

“Got here in 20 minutes, took the little tour bus, came to the course, dropped us at the front gate, and the only thing is my wife’s not with me," said Michael Jones, who came from St Augustine.

The event impacts the surrounding community in a number of ways.

In 2019, the University of Florida reported the annual economic impact of The Players was over 150 million dollars.

Locals who have come here year after year believe it provides a boost to the economy.