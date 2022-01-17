THE PLAYERS pledges $100,000 to new Clanzel T. Brown sports complex during 50-day countdown celebration

The $100,000 donation will include a state of the art putting green inspired by the City of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City councilwoman, Ju'Coby Pittman, stood alone on a baseball field with no bases at Clanzel T. Brown Park on Monday.

What may appear barren to most is quite the opposite to Pittman and the people who surrounded her at the park on Monday.

"I've had a vision of turning this park into a sports complex," Pittman said.

"We want to be great listeners to our community and this facility is a perfect example of that the most recent example of that," THE PLAYERS executive director, Jared Rice, said.

Councilwoman Pittman's vision is shared by the Players Championship, who has pledged $100,000 to add a putting green at a future sports complex at Clanzel T. Brown Park.

"Bringing the game of golf to young people is a big priority as is being better stewards of the game with underserved and underrepresented in our community," Rice said.

Community leaders, THE PLAYERS officials and local children celebrated the 50 days announcement with a game of golf baseball.

A chance for kids to get involved in a sport that continues to increase its footprint in the local community.