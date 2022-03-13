THE PLAYERS honors local charity dedicated to amplifying the voices of refugees

The organization has helped several refugees earn jobs and get acclimated to life in the United States. More importantly, its helped them transition to American life.

"They are running away from war and dictatorship and because of that was one of the reasons to start it. To see the importance of sharing my stories and from there the importance of starting WeaveTails to create a safe space for other refugees and immigrants to share their story and create a community of welcome," Alawee said.