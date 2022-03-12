THE PLAYERS expected to resume tournament no earlier than noon Saturday

First-round play is expected to resume Saturday. Course conditions and severe weather have delayed play, which should be in the third round.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — * The above video was originally published Friday.

First-round play at THE PLAYERS Championship will resume no earlier than noon Saturday, tournament officials said. Course conditions and severe weather have delayed play, which should be in the third round.

Tournament entry gates will open no earlier than noon as well, with exact times still to be determined based on projected inclement weather and course conditions, THE PLAYERS website states.

Friday's stadium passes, ground tickets and hospitality tickets will be valid for a one-time use Saturday or Sunday for ground access only.

Guests must present their Friday mobile ticket at any of the tournament entry gates for valid scan. THE PLAYERS’ youth policy still applies to these ticketholders, where up to two (2) youth aged 15 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Friday parking passes will not be honored due to parking lots being at capacity, THE PLAYERS website states.