PHOTOS: Jacksonville babies dressed up as golfers is simply un-fore-gettable

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital outfitted two newborn 'champions' with bodysuits provided by the PGA Tour’s PLAYERS Championship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newborns dressed up as golfers in honor of THE PLAYERS in Jacksonville is simply un-fore-gettable!

"We welcomed Baby Yasir and Baby King - both boys appear to be ready for the greens with their golf ball and clubs!," said HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in a press release.

"In fact, baby King says he is going to be number one"

The hospital also shared photos of babies in orange.

"Born in the same month as our rebrand to HCA Florida Memorial Hospital - they share a special beginning with us," said the hospital.

Baby girl Dior, baby boy Roland, baby boy Joerod and baby boy Kairo were all born at the hospital during the month of March. The babies will receive a special commemorative HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Teddy Bear.

See the gallery below for all the photos.