Matsuyama, Koepka, Rahm commit to THE PLAYERS

Rahm, the World No. 1, will be aiming for his first Players title after finishing T-9 last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — THE PLAYERS is less than 30 days away and some of the best golfers in the world have committed to this year's tournament.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm has committed as well as 2021 Masters Champion, Hideki Matsuyama and 4-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

THE PLAYERS Executive Director Jared Rice said he's excited to have early commitments from three top golfers.

As for the chance Tiger Woods makes an appearance, Rice didn't deny Tiger would make his return to TPC Sawgrass. He also added if a golfer is healthy, he expects them to be at the Stadium Course next month.

"If a player is eligible and healthy they will be here for The Players Championship," Rice said. "That's what we're planning for. Today we are announcing Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Hideki Matsuyama have committed to THE PLAYERS, at this point we've come to expect if a player is healthy they're going to be here."