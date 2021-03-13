How Cute! PLAYERS Championship gives 3 newborn onesies, baby golf bags

The boys also received a hat and a stuff golf bag to go with their onesie.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The PLAYERS Championship continues Saturday at Sawgrass in Jacksonville.

However, in one of the cutest examples of the tournament giving back to the community, three perhaps future golfers received cute outfits to wear while watching the tournament.

Roman, Gabriel and Jahlil were all born between Thursday and Friday at Memorial Hospital. All three are happy and healthy boys, according to Memorial Hospital.

To celebrate, the tournament gave the boys a onesie telling them to 'CRAWL. WALK. GOLF.' The boys also received a hat and a stuff golf bag to go with their onesie.