Interested in heading to THE PLAYERS this year? We've got you covered! Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know before you go, from tickets to transportation to knowing what you can and can't bring!

THE PLAYERS runs from March 12 to March 15.

TICKETS

New this year, THE PLAYERS is going mobile with tickets, and offering day-specific tickets. You can purchase tickets on the PGA Tour app or on their website.

GENERAL ADMISSION:

Tickets are now available for purchase. Below are the prices for general admission each day:

Tuesday: $45, includes access to The Chainsmokers concert at 5 p.m.

Wednesday: $25

Thursday: $65

Friday: $70

Saturday: $70

Sunday: $65

YOUTH TICKETS:

Those 15 and younger are able to attend THE PLAYERS for free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

MILITARY:

Military tickets are also available for active duty, retired military, military reserve, National Guard and military spouses and dependents. They can only purchase one ticket for themselves and one other ticket at the discounted rates below:

Tuesday to Wednesday: $20

Thursday to Sunday: $30

RELATED: Chainsmokers to play Military Appreciation Day at TPC

STUDENT DISCOUNT (COLLEGE, GRADUATE STUDENT):

Thursday to Sunday: $55

PARKING:

Parking is sold separately here. Below are the prices for parking:

Tuesday to Wednesday: $15 a day

Thursday to Sunday: $40 a day plus tax

FREE: If you have four people in a vehicle , you can park for free Tuesday through Sunday with the "Four for Free" voucher . This is only available for the general lot on County Road 210.

TRANSPORTATION

GENERAL PARKING:

The general parking lot is located off County Road 210 and Palm Valley Road. Enter this address in your GPS: 5387 Palm Valley Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach.

Keep in mind that parking passes are required on all tournament days. These parking passes must be purchased in advanced here.

*Peak traffic times: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

BIKE/GOLF CART PARKING:

If you have a bicycle or golf car that you want to take to THE PLAYERS, you can do so for free! You can park your golf cart from Tuesday to Sunday at Gate B, located inside the TPC Sawgrass Gates off PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5.

RIDESHARE:

If you're planning to Uber or Lyft to THE PLAYERS, your rideshare must drop you off and pick you up at the Couple's Entry off ATP Boulevard, which is near the 15th hole.

If you need instructions for rideshare, see below:

Getting to THE PLAYERS Championship:

· Download or update the Uber app on your phone

· Enter Destination: THE PLAYERS Championship

· Enter the tournament through the Couples Entry

· Download or update the Uber app on your phone · Enter Destination: THE PLAYERS Championship · Enter the tournament through the Couples Entry Leaving THE PLAYERS Championship:

· Exit tournament grounds through the Couples Entry

· Follow the tournament signage to the designated Uber pick up area outside the Couples Entry

· Get in available Uber and head to your preferred destination

If you rideshare, you'll get a $20 TopGolf voucher that must be used by March 23 at Jacksonville's TopGolf location.

SHUTTLES:

If you don't want to drive to THE PLAYERS, there are plenty of shuttles available at Downtown Jacksonville-area hotels:

The Omni Jacksonville, 245 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

7:15 a.m.

9:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

12:55 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, 225 E Coastline Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

7 a.m.

9 a.m.

11 a.m.

12:45 p.m.

Lexington Hotel, 1515 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207

7:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

1:05 p.m.

All shuttles will return to the hotels on Thursday to Sunday at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Sunday shuttles will follow these times, but add an 8 p.m. departure.

DISABLED GUEST SERVICES SHUTTLES:

There will be 14 shuttles on the course to assist those with disabilities:

A van shuttle with wheelchair access is available to and from Accessible Parking in the General Parking Lot and Shuttle Row.

Cart shuttles will only pick up and drop off from designated locations and run 30 mins a day:

By Couples Entry and the Courtyard

By the Food Court

By Wine & Dine on 9

By Greenside Lounge and Past Chairman

Clubhouse area behind 3 Tee

In front of Patriot's Outpost

At Taste of JAX

DRIVING ROUTES

You essentially have two options:

1) Take Butler Boulevard eastbound to A1A southbound and that will lead to the TPC Sawgrass entrance. This may seem like the most direct path, but it is often the most congested, especially on Saturday and Sunday. It quickly becomes a parking lot, so give yourself at least an hour of extra time so you don't miss your favorite golfer.

2) Use Interstate 95 or US-1 to get to County Road 210 in St Johns County. Follow that eastbound, as it becomes Nocatee Pkwy and follow that up Palm Valley Road to the parking lot entrance. Still expect congestion, but not as bad as A1A.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

BAG AND OUTSIDE FOOD POLICY

If you plan to bring a bag:

It must be opaque and measure 6x6x6

Smaller or clear bags that are 12x6x12 are allowed

Medically necessary or diaper bags are allowed, but will be inspected

The following bags are not permitted:

Backpack (this includes clear backpacks)

Camera case

Mesh bag

Purse bigger than 6x6x6 (also needs to be opaque)

Seat cushions

Tinted plastic bags

Oversized tote bags

Binoculars case

Printed pattern plastic bag

Folding chair bag (folding chairs are allowed)

If you plan to bring outside food, it must be in a 1 gallon clear, plastic bag

PHONE CHARGING STATIONS

There will be a phone charging station at Trucks on 10 and Palm Valley Village

RELATED: Tiger Woods backs out of The Players

RELATED: Players Backyard: Justin Thomas (FCL Mar. 6)

RELATED: Unforgettable Moments from TPC: Jerry Pate (FCL Mar. 6)