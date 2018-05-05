It wasn’t love at first sight between Tiger Woods and the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

But over the balance of his 22-year professional career, Woods has come to appreciate the subtleties and quirks of Pete Dye’s design so much that he considers some of the philosophies when he’s creating courses for TGR Design, the golf architecture division of his umbrella company, Tiger Woods Ventures.

“I think my understanding of how to play the course has gotten better,” Woods told the Times-Union in responses to emailed questions. “Pete Dye does a great job designing golf courses, and angles are always important. You have to think your way around [the Stadium Course] and that’s something that I really like and incorporate into my design projects.”

Woods committed to play in next week’s Players Championship last week after injuries kept him from competing the last two years. The 79-time PGA Tour winner and 14-time major champion also is playing at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

