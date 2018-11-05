While walking around the grounds of THE PLAYERS Championship Thursday, you could tell people were relieved to take a break from their mundane daily work schedules.

If you request off on Thursday-Sunday during the famous tournament, your coworkers know exactly where you're going, and you better request off early. You're also not slick if you come up with an excuse that's not "because THE PLAYERS." Even if you're going out of town or came down with a cold, just say you're going to the tournament anyway.

There are also those of you who can turn a trip to TPC Sawgrass into a work venture. There's nothing better than treating a client to a day on the golf course while in-turn treating yourself. I talked to a group of ladies who were doing just that.

One of them told me, "I'm actually in my office currently." What a life.

Gates at the tournament open on Thursday and Friday before the sun rises. Kegs are tapped and bottles are popped well before the humidity and heat set in. (In Florida, that's pretty early)

I was wondering just how early is too early to purchase booze at THE PLAYERS.

I was told 7 a.m., 6:59 a.m., 11 a.m., and that it's "never too early."

