Metal detectors, increased police at sporting events in Glynn County starting Friday

The district says it will do everything we can to keep the lines down at the ticket gates, but "please plan to arrive early."

Beginning Friday, Glynn County Schools says new and updated safety measures will be used at all high school football games in the county.

The district says the main change will take place at each entrance gate as all spectators will be screened using metal detectors.

"The inspection of all patrons will be done by authorized and trained personnel upon each patron entering the stadium," said the district in a statement. "This procedure will be conducted for the sole purpose of patron safety."

The district says it will not only begin screening, but will also step up police presence and visibility at all home football games and other athletic events.

"Our number one responsibility at athletic events is the safety of our players, students, staff, and patrons," said Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve Waters. "We take patron safety very seriously. Unfortunately, we are living in times where you have a few individuals that try to ruin the game experience for everyone. Recently, I have met with our high school administration, our central office cabinet, and our Chief of Police about the best methods and practices to keep our games safe."

Waters says the district will do everything we can to keep the lines down at the ticket gates, but "please plan to arrive early and know that we are doing this for the safety of each patron."



These extra safety measures will begin Friday as the Brunswick High Pirates host the Effingham County Rebels.