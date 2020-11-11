Georgia at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

Missouri (2-3) already had one opponent -- Vanderbilt -- force a postponment to the December 12, league-wide "open" date. Thus, the opportunity to re-schedule this game with Georgia, also an SEC East game, "will need to be evaluated," according to the University of Missouri. There is a chance that the game could be made up on December 19, the scheduled date of the SEC Championship Game. If that is the case, tickets for both the Georgia and Vanderbilt game will be honored as previously puchased.