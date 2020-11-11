Georgia at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19

Add another game to the ever-growing list of SEC games postponed for November 14.
Georgia's scheduled noon kick-off at Missouri has been postponed due to a series of positive tests within the Tigers' program that has hit one position group especially hard.
Missouri (2-3) already had one opponent -- Vanderbilt -- force a postponment to the December 12, league-wide "open" date. Thus, the opportunity to re-schedule this game with Georgia, also an SEC East game, "will need to be evaluated," according to the University of Missouri. There is a chance that the game could be made up on December 19, the scheduled date of the SEC Championship Game. If that is the case, tickets for both the Georgia and Vanderbilt game will be honored as previously puchased.
Georgia (4-2) fell to Florida last weekend, dropping them to second place in the SEC East race and dropping their chances of making the championship game to just 11%.
In light of the announcement, the Dawgs' previously scheduled availability with head coach Kirby Smart and select players has been cancelled.