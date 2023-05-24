'World's Largest outdoor Cocktail Party' will continue in Jacksonville through 2025

The future of the rivalry game, which has been played in Jacksonville for nearly a century, has been called into question in the past.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party' will continue in Jacksonville, if at the very least for the next two years.

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs have announced that the schools have exercised the option to play the annual Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The most recent agreement outlined an option to extend the rivalry game in the neutral site following two seasons as long as the two schools notified the City Of Jacksonville by June 30, 2023. The schools reportedly notified the city of their intentions this week.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously said he wants the game moved on campus, so the schools can host recruits.

Additionally, the Jaguars plan to renovate TIAA Bank Field, which could have an impact on the future of the game in the River City.