Stetson Bennett, defense bail out Georgia in comeback win over Arkansas

The back-up quarterback and Pierce County product helps jumpstart Bulldogs offense for 37-10 win

Since grad transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, many have questioned and wondered who Georgia's starting quarterback would be. Head coach Kirby Smart consistently said he was still waiting for his starter to emerge.

Turns out: he's still waiting.

Redshirt freshman Dwan Mathis got the start Saturday against Arkansas, going 8 of 17 for 55 yards before being replaced by redshirt junior Stetson Bennett. The longest tenured Bulldogs quarterback and Pierce County High grad struggled initially, too -- he was 4 of 8 on his first two drives with no scores -- but settled-in in the second half. Stetson finished 20 of 209 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in what would become a 37-10 victory over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. Prior to a 30-point outburst in the second half, this game resembled more of a baseball game than a football game: the score was 7-5 at half.

It's a win, but now Kirby Smart and his staff have even more questions. Namely, what's wrong with the offense, and who's getting the start next Saturday when the Dawgs host Auburn (1-0)?

Does Mathis get another shot? Has Bennett, Jake Fromm's longtime back-up, earned the right to start?

USC transfer JT Daniels has reportedly not been cleared for game-action after suffering an ACL tear a little over a year ago. True freshman and Mandarin High graduate Carson Beck reportedly did not make the trip to Fayetteville.

Thankfully, when it comes to his defense, Smart won't have to answer too many questions. They are who we thought they were.

Eric Stokes had the game-clinching, pick-six and Richard LeCounte had two interceptions of his own. The defense actually started the scoring on the day for Georgia with a safety. Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith -- both just sophomores -- combined for 13 tackles, two sacks and two TFLs. Junior Tyson Campbell and freshman Jalen Carter each added a TFL, too.

Now, they just need their offense to live up to their end of the bargain.

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks was 19 of 36 for 200 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in his Arkansas debut. It doesn't get any easier for Franks and head coach Sam Pittman, formerly of Georgia: the Razorbacks travel to Mississippi State next week to face the Bulldogs, who knocked off reigning national champion LSU on opening weekend.