Gators prepare to face Alabama in SEC Championship, focused on "what they can control"

While they don't view themselves as underdogs, Florida understands the challenge of No. 1 Alabama

As he has done more than once this season, Florida head coach Dan Mullen sent Twitter into a tailspin Thursday with his comments at the pre-SEC Championship press conference.

Asked if his two-loss Gators squad should still be in consideration for a College Football Playoff berth if they can overcome No. 1 Alabama Saturday, Mullen said the following:

"We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win.

"I think LSU made it when there were only two teams with two losses, if I'm not mistaken. Does that sound right? In those years with the BCS. I thought they had two losses. Maybe I'm off on that one. But let's see. We'll worry about winning on Saturday because that's all we can control. What happens after that, we'll see what happens next."

... but naturally, most viewers and listeners only paid attention to the first 10 words of that response.

Mullen has had his fair share of criticism this year -- asking to "fill The Swamp" with 90,000 fans and then testing positive for COVID-19 himself days later will do that. But Mullen is not trying to be cocky here. He's not even trying to be Steve Spurrier, a parallel that grows with each Gator victory.

It's coach speak. And he's going up against the King of Coach Speak this weekend in Alabama's Nick Saban.

Two can play at that game.

- - - - - - -

The showdown between No. 7 Florida (8-2) and No. 1 Alabama (10-0) on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia, features two, Top-10 offenses, and, perhaps more importantly for college football fans everywhere, the two, Heisman front-runners. Both have ties to the Sunshine State.

While Florida's Kyle Trask is a Houston native, he will be opposite Jacksonville's own Mac Jones. The former Bolles stand-out and four-star recruit chose the Crimson Tide over Kentucky during a time when it seemed he'd never have a surefire path to starting. With Jalen Hurts the starter and the heralded, Tua Tagovailoa in his class (and his younger brother soon to follow), Jones was an after-thought. Plain and simple. But Tagovailoa ran Hurts off to Oklahoma. Tagovailoa's injury last season and subsequent jump to the NFL opened up a spot for Jones; the younger Tagovailoa brother transferred when Jones became the entrenched starter.

And he's continued to prove why he deserved that starting role: he's fourth in the country with 3,321 yards, second with a completion percentage of 76.4%, and first in Quarterback Rating, thanks to his 27:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Sure, he has Heisman contenders in their own right all around him: wide receiver Devonta Smith leads the nation in passing yards and running back Najee Harris leads the nation in touchdowns. If fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle didn't injure his ankle in late-October, he's probably up there, too. But Jones has been the steady-hand guiding them all, steering the ship to another, undefeated season.

And yet then there is Trask. The other after-thought.

The long-time back-up quarterback is first in the nation in yards (3,717) and touchdowns (40). He has All-American tight end Kyle Pitts and a host of receivers, but he doesn't have a running game. His offensive line has been questionable at times. And yet he has continued to put up torrid numbers. His lack-luster performance in the regular season finale against LSU (and losing to the three-win Tigers, in general) will certainly tarnish his 2020 record. But can it put Jones over the top in the Heisman race?

Many believe this game is the deciding factor.

- - - - - - -

Alabama leads the all-time series 14-26 and has won six-in-a-row. That includes the 2014 and 2016 SEC Championships, the two schools' most recent meetings. Both games were decided by two touchdowns or more. Florida's last victory came in the 2008 SEC Championship with Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow under-center.

And an offensive coordinator named Dan Mullen mentoring him.

Mullen headed to Mississippi State soon-after to become the Bulldogs head coach. In his eight years on the job, he never beat Saban's Crimson Tide -- and the two met every year.

But this will be the first time he meets Saban as the head coach as the Gators. And not just any Gators: the record-shattering, 2020 offensive juggernaut Gators.