Florida basketball pauses activity due to COVID-19 protocol, will not begin season this week

The Gators were scheduled to play in the Mohegan Sun Tip-Off Tournament beginning on Wednesday

The Florida basketball season has been paused before it could truly get off the ground. The Gators have paused all team activity due to COVID-19 protocol, first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium and later confirmed by the Associated Press.

Mike White's team was scheduled to begin the season on November 25 against UMass Lowell at the Mohegan Sun Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut. The team was also scheduled to play reigning NCAA champion Virginia.

The next scheduled game for the Gators is a road trip to Oklahoma on December 2. Their home opener is scheduled for Sunday, December 6 against Stetson.

Florida returns SEC Preseason Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson, as well as fellow preseason honoree Scottie Lewis. Both players opted to return to Florida in the spring, as opposed to turning pro.