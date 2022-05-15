Gators Lacrosse will advance to its seventh NCAA Quarterfinal

The Florida Gators topped the Jacksonville University Dolphins to move onto the NCAA Quarterfinals.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 8 Florida Gators lacrosse ended the season for No.17 Jacksonville Dolphins, securing their place in the NCAA Quarterfinals.

JU will end the season with a 14-5 record.

That's the 15th win in a row for Florida, tying for the team's longest winning streak (they matched this record in 2012 and 2021).

Danielle Pavinelli posted the second-highest point total in program history, posting five goals -- and became Florida's 15th 100 goal scorer. Josie Hahn, Paisley Eagan, Maggi Hall and Emma LoPinto scored 10 for a final of 15-10.

The Gator defense held Jacksonville to 10-of-33 shooting (.303) in the game and caused 11 turnovers as a team.

Florida got the first goal within 40 seconds of the game, but under a minute later, the Dolphins made their own goal to tie at the 1-1.