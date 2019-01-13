Despite a halftime lead, Mike White's young Gator basketball team was unable to hold off No. 3 Tennessee (13-1), who continued their torrid start to 2018-2019 with a 78-67 win.

For the third straight game, the Gators struggled to close out. The Volunteers ended the game on a 9-0 run. Florida was held scoreless the last 3 minutes and 35 seconds of the game.

Kayvon Allen led the way for the Gators with 18 points, going 5 of 6 from three-point range; freshman Noah Locke added 16 points.

The Gators shot just 28 percent from the field in the second half, while the Vols shot 57-percent.

Tennessee was led by Grant Williams 20 points and 9 rebounds. Jordan Bowden added 17 points.

Florida (9-5) travels to No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.