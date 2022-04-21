Gators coach Billy Napier talks recruiting on the First Coast, NIL, and earning respect of players during speaking tour stop in Jacksonville

Napier said he is excited about the upcoming class on the First Coast and is committed to bringing in-state talent to Gainesville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida head coach, Billy Napier, stopped at TIAA Bank Field Thursday as part of his speaking tour around the state.

The spring trip to Jacksonville proving to be a little less hectic than the one looming this October. But, Napier hasn't been sitting back eating off a charcuterie board and sipping merlot during his first four months in Gainesville.

Tonight, Napier did enjoy a laid back night with Gators fans and doesn't take for granted.

"People care for the Gators, people love the Gators. We've got an incredible alumni network," Napier said.

Napier hit on recruitment on the First Coast saying he's looking forward to keeping Jacksonville talent in-state and bringing them to Gainesville.