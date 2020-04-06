TaxSlayer Gator Bowl President set to step down

First Coast native and one of the longest serving Presidents of any college football organization, Rick Catlett, announced he will be stepping down as head of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
The annual SEC vs. ACC postseason match-up has narrowed its successor to 10 candidates to fill the position according to The Florida Time Union.
Catlett was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago at the age of 67. He told the Times Union he will stick around until they get the right person, and then will continue to serve as a consultant to the organization.