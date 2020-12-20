Kentucky to face NC State in 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

NC State returns to Jacksonville to play in their 2nd Gator Bowl in three seasons.

The 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl announced the two teams that will be heading to Jacksonville at the turn of the New Year. NC State and Kentucky will represent the ACC and SEC respectively. This is the second time in the last three seasons that NC State will be playing in the game. They took on Texas A&M two years ago in Jacksonville.

Per the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl:

John Duce, Chairman of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, announced today that the North Carolina State Wolfpack will play the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, January 2, in the 76th playing of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. These two teams have met head-to-head only three times in the history of their programs with the last meeting in 1970.

“We are very excited to welcome #23 North Carolina State vs the University of Kentucky to Jacksonville for the 76th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. It will be a tremendous match-up, and we are honored to host these players and coaches who have experienced a season like no other and are here today because of their perseverance and dedication,” said John Duce, Chairman of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

“The team at TaxSlayer is looking forward to having North Carolina State and the University of Kentucky head to Jacksonville for this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Brian Rhodes, TaxSlayer President and CEO. “They’ll be at the center of an unforgettable event sure to honor the rich history of this iconic game and entertain fans both in the stands and tuning in from home.”

Kentucky enters the bowl with a 4-6 record including winning its regular-season finale having played a 10-game regular season schedule exclusively against Southeastern Conference opponents. The Cats are one of only two teams in the country to have played four opponents who were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Auburn.

﻿“The University of Kentucky is very honored to represent the Southeastern Conference in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Having had the opportunity to be in the game in 2016, we have so much respect for Rick Catlett and his staff. Rick has been an incredible friend of college football and we appreciate all he has done. For UK, we’re excited about moving our football program forward with a fifth-straight bowl game. This has been a challenging year and to complete the season in the Gator Bowl is an incredible opportunity.”

“We are very excited to accept a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “I want to thank the Gator Bowl for the invitation and I want to thank our administration, Dr. Eli Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart, for their unwavering support this season. It’s been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game. We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I’ve known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program.”

NC State finished the season ranked #23 in the CFP Rankings. The squad posted one of the top turnarounds in college football this season finishing 8-3 this year after finishing 4-8 in an injury-plagued 2019 season. The Wolfpack closed the season with four straight wins - that’s the most consecutive wins to close out a regular season since 2008.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against a quality opponent from the SEC,” said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We look forward to heading to Jacksonville, our players, coaches and staff have worked incredibly hard throughout this season to put our program in this position, and we’re glad it will end in a January bowl game.”

“We are excited for the chance to return to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. This is a great reward for our players at the end of what has been a very unique season" NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren.