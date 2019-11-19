A full slate of events is planned ahead of the 75th annual Tax Slayer Gator Bowl, set to be played on January 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Gator Bowl Sports held a press conference Tuesday to discuss plans for the week of December 29, their continued partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and which teams might be playing at TIAA Bank Field on January 2. Bowl Selection Sunday will be held December 8; coincidentally, the Jaguars will be playing a home game against the Chargers at that time, and so the announcement of the teams will be made during the game.

Some highlights from the announcement:

- The signature fan package for the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl will be a $75 package that features four tickets to the game, a parking pass and a gameday program.

- Among the eight events from December 29 to January 2 that will be open to the public:

- Vystar New Year's Run on December 31

- Annual New Year's Eve Fireworks on December 31

- Pep Rallies at Jax Beach's Deck the Chairs on January 1

- AEW Dynamite event at Daily's Place on January 1

- Pregame concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue on January 2

- President and CEO Rick Catlett mentioned the following teams as possibilities for this year's Tax Slayer Gator Bowl. The Gator Bowl will feature a representative from the SEC and a representative from either the ACC or Big Ten. As the game has featured ACC teams the three previous seasons, Catlett expressed an emphasis on securing a Big Ten team.

- Tennessee (SEC)

- Missouri (SEC)

- Auburn (SEC)

- Kentucky (SEC)

- Wisconsin (B1G)

- Michigan (B1G)

- Indiana (B1G)

- Illinois (B1G)

- Virginia Tech (ACC)

- Virginia (ACC)

- Miami (ACC)

For more information on ticket packages, visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.