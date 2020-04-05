Garet Hunt was already racking up the miles.

A KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) rookie, Hunt's Kunlun Red Star team plays home games in multiple cities, including Shenzen, Beijing, and Shanghai. The KHL is seeking to further hockey in mainland China ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"To grow the game in China and be a part of it is pretty cool, pretty special." Hunt said. Although she is third-generation Canadian, Hunt's mother is of Chinese descent; the opportunity to explore his family roots' and play against some of the best talent in the world was an opportunity the former Jacksonville Icemen captain "couldn't pass up." Only three players on the Red Star's roster have not previously played in the NHL.

"And [the opportunity] to go all over. I think I played in 7 different countries. Latvia. Finland. Kazakhstan."

Garet Hunt traveled to almost a dozen countries during his rookie season in the KHL. He says it was only on those excursions where the "coronavirus" buzz word was brought up readily.

Garet Hunt

While Icemen road trips are often five-plus hour bus rides, the Red Star road trips are five-plus hour plane rides. The Red Star have their own private plane, and while Hunt did not have to fly commercially, the trips were taxing.

"You're honestly run down the whole season. You feel like you always have a runny nose -- plus the smog in China," Hunt explained. "You're so run down with the time change -- so you wouldn't even know..."

...if you had the coronavirus.

And Hunt's daily routines and interactions also remained largely "normal," so the threat of the novel coronavirus -- and the pandemic it has brought onto the world -- seemed distant. Wuhan is an 11 hour drive from both Beijing and Shenzen.

“I honestly didn’t feel anything super strange. Like, when I would leave China [to visit other countries] and I’d say I was from there or that I was playing in China… people wouldn’t want to get too close to you," Hunt said.

That all changed during one January road trip.

The night prior to departure, Hunt's general manager had called every team member, saying that, if they'd like, they could bring their families on the team plane -- in case security and borders were tightened upon the return trip.

“Once we landed in Novis, Siberia, they told us we weren’t going back. To China.”

Just like that, the Red Star finished their season playing home games in Siberia and Moscow.

Hunt had an apartment back in Beijing. He left his motorcycle -- he says he locked it up and just hopes it's there when he returns. Thankfully, the Red Star organization was able to ship possessions back home to the players, the majority of whom are from North America.

Routines changed during the home stretch of the Red Star's season.

“Going into our last couple of games and before our road trips, they had doctors with temperature gauges – even for us. Players, everything.”

The Red Star fell just short of the making the playoffs, and so their season was over. Hunt and his teammates all boarded planes back home in early March, his to Vancouver -- with no problems at all.

"They said 'okay, why were you over there?'" Hunt recalled of his experience at Vancouver International Airport. "And I said 'hockey.' And they said 'okay! No problem.'"

And he never once was quarantined in Asia.

"But I did experience it here. In Canada, which is funny. I didn't experience any quarantine in China. But then I did the 14 days of quarantine here -- but it wasn't even mandatory."

It's not surprising Hunt, an "enforcer" on the ice, would follow strict guidelines. He credits also wanting to spend time with his elderly grandmother while he's home.

But even he still can't believe the social distancing lengths the world has gone over the last few months, something he never experienced at "the epicenter" of the outbreak, in Asia.

“I’ve been dealing with this what, since before January? January. And the most hectic it’s been is back here in Canada.”

“They obviously locked that whole city (Wuhan) down, the whole country down. Now, I think things are running and kinda getting back to more normal.”

That's given Hunt hope that he'll be racking up the miles again soon enough. The Red Star's trainer, a native of the United Kingdom, now lives in Beijing full-time, and he has told Hunt as much. His trainer notes he's been taking the subway again; restaurants and stores have reopened.

Garet Hunt and family visiting him during his time in Beijing.

Garet Hunt

KHL Training Camp is scheduled for July. Hunt is on a two-year contract and is prepared to return for his second season.

“[Can't] get too stressed about it," he said, but added, with a smile: "But if I get a few extra days in the summer, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be too stressed about that.”

For once, this “enforcer” won’t be putting up a fight.