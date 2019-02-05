JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is the future of football in jeopardy?

It’s a game that has reached generations of families but is also known for producing gruesome injuries and even lifelong disabilities. Insurance premiums to cover the teams also on the rise, which has some programs around the country considering cutbacks.

“Young men in this community love football,” Columbia County High School head football coach Brian Allen said, “They want to play it.”

As a linebacker for the Carolina Panthers Brian Allen played at the highest level. His career, however, started in the weight room of Columbia County High School where his records are still on the wall and where he is now the head football coach.

“I’m entering my ninth season here so I’m living the dream,” Allen said.

A dream that is evolving with the sport. Football on and off the field, is not the same as when Allen first started playing. Now, on alert for heat illnesses, torn ligaments, and concussions.

“The number one place you prevent the injuries that we’re talking about is right here in this weight room,” Allen said.

The emphasis now is on player safety.

“You start to put regulations in place that we can’t let this thing end. It may be watered down football in five or ten years. It won’t be the same football we watched coming-up as kids,” Allen said.

Football’s future is also linked to costs. Specifically, rising insurance premiums.

“When I became athletic director in 2012 we were spending more on insurance every year than we were on athletics,” Glynn County Athletic Director Steve Waters said.

He explained leading the department is much like running a business. He manages income from fundraisers, expenses for equipment and more; he explained he has had to slash budgets before just to keep athletes in action.

“It could be to the point we have to cut a sport or two sports just to be able to make sure we keep the sports we have and be sure their kids are safe when playing,” Waters said.

Another strategy is to require student athletes to pay for their own insurance. That is what several districts including Glynn and Columbia counties told First Coast News they require. The districts explain that allows more money to be put toward safety measures.

Typical insurance policies for football programs cover things from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries, even fans slipping and falling in the stadium. Claims from those incidents inflate premiums which translate into new protocols. Teams must be more focused on how to reduce their risks while also keeping players safe.

“In terms of accident insurance it’s true that about 60-percent of total claims by frequency are attributable to brain injury; however those claims are not particularly expensive,” insurance agent John Sadler explained, “For example they might cost as much as a typical broken arm.”

Sadler said most of the claims he sees are coming from spectators injured at events. But on the field, agents like Sadler explain insurance costs can be controlled as long as teams focus on reducing key risks.

“Abuse, molestation, would be paralysis from improper tackling, would be heat illness deaths, and would be auto accidents from group transportation,” Sadler said.

Back in Columbia County, Brian Allen is ready for spring practice. Confident in two things: his current team and that football will be around in the coming years.

“[There’s] money involved, so when you put it in the grand scheme of those things,” Allen said, “It won’t end. There’s going to be a way to figure out these things.”