Florida State announces 2020 schedule

The ACC releases it's slate for the 2020 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State’s revised 2020 football schedule, which features five ACC home games, five ACC road games and a non-conference home game against Samford, was released Thursday.

“We are excited for the opportunity to compete this fall,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “I want to thank the ACC presidents, athletic directors and coaches for working together on a plan to move forward safely. Our team has been working hard this summer and we are all looking forward to beginning preseason camp this week. It’s important all of us do our part to ensure we can play football in a way that is safe for our players, coaches and fans this fall. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands so we can all enjoy the sport we love very soon.”

The new schedule adds Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia to the home slate that also includes previously scheduled games against Clemson, Pitt and Samford. The new road trips are to Duke and Notre Dame in addition to previously scheduled trips to Louisville, Miami and North Carolina State.

The Seminoles open with Georgia Tech on Sept. 12, when the Yellow Jackets make the short trip to Tallahassee for the first time since 2009. Since then, the two teams have met in the ACC Championship Game in 2012 and 2014, both won by the Seminoles in Charlotte, and at Georgia Tech in 2015. Florida State leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1952 and opened with nine straight games in Atlanta, 14-10-1.

FSU then hosts Samford on Sept. 19 before traveling to Miami on Sept. 26. After an open date, Florida State goes to Notre Dame on Oct. 10, renewing a series that was last played in 2018 at Notre Dame. The Seminoles lead the all-time series 6-3 and hold a 2-2 record in games played at Notre Dame. The two teams are also slated to open the 2021 season in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles welcome North Carolina back to Tallahassee on Oct. 17 for the third straight meeting in the series after also hosting the Tar Heels in 2010 and 2016. Florida State will be only the seventh team in ACC history to play three straight home games against a conference opponent and first since Clemson hosted Wake Forest each year from 1983-85. FSU leads the all-time series, which dates back to a 28-3 victory in the 1983 Peach Bowl, 15-3-1.

Florida State travels to Louisville on Oct. 24. Following that trip, the Seminoles have an open date before hosting Pitt on Nov. 7. On Nov. 14, FSU plays at North Carolina State and then hosts Clemson on Nov. 21.

The Seminoles, who traveled to Charlottesville last season, host Virginia in Tallahassee on Nov. 28 for the home finale. FSU leads the all-time series with Virginia 15-4. The two teams met each of Florida State’s first 15 seasons in the ACC, and this year’s game will be only the fifth in the series since 2006.

Florida State concludes its regular season with a Dec. 5 game at Duke. FSU leads the all-time series with Duke 20-0, which is the most wins in the country against a current conference opponent without a loss. The Seminoles are facing Duke for the first time since 2017, a game also played in Durham. The 2020 season will mark the second time in series history with back-to-back matchups in Durham after the teams played in Durham in 2005 and 2006. The only other time FSU has played consecutive road games against an ACC opponent was at Maryland in 1993 and 1994.

Attendance for FSU’s 2020 home games will be limited in the stadium bowl and the Dunlap Champions Club. FSU will adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, which will limit capacity to somewhere between 20-25%. The Seminole Boosters, Inc., and FSU’s Athletic Ticket Office will work with current 2020 season ticket holders to review their options as a result of the limited seating.

Florida State opens preseason practice Friday.

FSU 2020 Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 12 Georgia Tech Tallahassee

Sept. 19 Samford Tallahassee

Sept. 26 at Miami Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oct. 10 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind.

Oct. 17 North Carolina Tallahassee

Oct. 24 at Louisville Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 7 Pittsburgh Tallahassee

Nov. 14 at North Carolina State Raleigh, N.C.

Nov. 21 Clemson Tallahassee

Nov. 28 Virginia Tallahassee