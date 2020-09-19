Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

Saturday the FSU head man announced he tested positive for Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles will be without head man Mike Norvell for at least the next week as he announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Florida State has a bye this week before taking on Miami next weekend. FSU will be without Norvell next weekend against the Hurricanes.

"My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away"