Mike Norvell tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles will be without head man Mike Norvell for at least the next week as he announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Florida State has a bye this week before taking on Miami next weekend. FSU will be without Norvell next weekend against the Hurricanes.
"My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away"
Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will handle all in person head coaching duties until Norvell returns to the team. Coach Norvell's wife and daughter both tested negative in this round of COVID-19 testing.