FSU loses to Georgia Tech & Jeff Sims in season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the fourth straight season the Florida State Seminoles have fallen in their opening game. While it was not supposed to be Georgia Tech on the schedule to get things rolling this year, they did not overcome the change of plans. Florida State blocked two field goals and an extra point throughout the game swinging a seven point difference, but it was not enough.
The story line that hit home here in Jacksonville was one of Jeff Sims who was committed to FSU and Willie Taggart before changing his commitment to Goergia Tech following the arrival of Mike Norvell. Sims threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in the win in his first career start.