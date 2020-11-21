FSU vs Clemson Football Game Postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State and Clemson scheduled for 12 ET will not be played today. The report today is that both medical staffs could not come to an agreement in regards to the protocols followed to play this game. No specification on if this change of plans was due to a positive test on either side.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”