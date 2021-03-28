Florida State's season ends at the hands of Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen

For the second time in three tournaments, the Wolverines eliminate the Noles

Ten turnovers and 30-percent shooting in the first half put Florida State in an early bind that they were never able to recover from, as the Noles (18-7) saw their season come to a close at the hands of top-seeded Michigan (23-4), 76-58. It was the Noles' fourth straight Sweet Sixteen appearance. Michigan eliminated the Noles in 2018, their lone Elite Eight appearance of the Leonard Hamilton era.

For a second straight game, the Noles scored a season-low point total in the first half, with just 21 points. They ended up shooting 40-percent for the game, but uncharacteristically made just five three-point shots.

Malik Osborne ended up the Noles leading scorer with 12 points, but it was freshman Scottie Barnes who led the way at halftime with seven. Foul trouble would plague the diaper dandy and the entire Noles team down the stretch. Senior leader M.J. Walker had 10 points, but he exited the game midway through the second half after rolling his ankle. At that point, Florida State had cut the Michigan lead to single digits; in his absence, the Wolverines regained a comfortable lead, and FSU never recovered.