FSCJ Volleyball Alumna Named a Top Woman to Lead Sports by USA Today

Christina Hovestadt has worked as a Community Relations Manager for the NFL since 2018

Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) alumna Christina Hovestadt was recently named one of the top women to lead sports over the next 10 years by USA Today.

A Jacksonville native, Hovestadt has worked as a Community Relations Manager for the NFL since 2018. It's her non-profit work that sets Hovestadt apart: she's the founder of A Seat at the Table (ASAT), a community of women in sports and entertainment who are dedicated to equipping and empowering the next generation of female game-changers through mentorship. She's included in USA Today's rankings alongside many other women who broke barriers in 2020.

"Christina’s passion for giving back and making a difference in the community is unstoppable,” said FSCJ Director of Athletics Ginny Alexander. “It is so great watching her do it now at such a larger national level.”