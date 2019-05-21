Winning is more than a habit at Trinity Christian Academy.

"They don't teach anything other than to win here," senior Dawson Fietsam said.

You've probably heard about the Conquerors', power-house football team -- they of the seven State titles. But for the second straight spring, both the baseball and softball teams have advanced to their respective, Final Four's.

"You have good baseball? You should have good softball. If you have good football, you should have good sports in everything," baseball head coach Gil Morales said. "It's just an expectation here at Trinity in our big sports: we want to get to the Final Four."

This will be the baseball team's third appearance at the State Semifinals since winning the title in 2015. The softball team has advanced to four, consecutive Final Four's and seven overall.

But for the girls, one win still eludes them.

"For me, since its my fourth year going down there and we've just come up short every year, this year has to be the year, its my last year," senior outfielder Alexis Ross said, prior to the team's departure for Vero Beach.

And as much as their program has gotten over the hump, this year's baseball team empathizes with their softball counterparts: no one on the current roster was part of that 2015 championship team.

"I think it's [gotta be] very frustrating [for the softball team]," said Fietsam. "I've only been one year and its bothered the heck out of me the past year just because I know how close we were to beating Calvary [Christian, in 2018]."

Through the wins and those rare losses, one thing has remained constant: the Conquerors' support for both teams.

Even if things do get a little heated.

"Always trying to see who has the better record, who has the better stats," senior Dylan Simmons laughed. "Its a healthy, competitive relationship for sure."

The Trinity Christian Softball team faces Oxbridge Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in their semifinal game. The baseball team takes on American Heritage (Delray Beach) Friday, May 25 at 4 p.m. Because the baseball team will be missing the school's graduation, Trinity Christian will honor the team's 11 seniors prior to their departure on Thursday, May 24.