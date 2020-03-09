The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Leonard Fournette

TAMPA, Fla. — It was only a matter of time before another NFL team gave LSU legend, first round draft pick, and former Jacksonville Jaguar another shot. That team turns out to be three hours down the road in Tampa, Florida.
Fournette posted this on social media tonight just before 9:00 ET.
Obviously seats will be limited during the 2020 season but I can imagine the demand for a ticket will be through the roof in Tampa over the next couple years with the additions of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and now running back Leonard Fournette.