JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The injuries continue to pile up for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Doug Marrone confirmed Wednesday that not only will Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and D.J. Hayden (toe) once again be out, but Josh Walker (groin) will also miss Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Wells, a fifth-year offensive lineman, has appeared in all five games this year with three starts. He assumed the starting left tackle position after Cam Robinson was lost for the season with an ACL tear Week Two. Fourth-year pro Josh Walker is expected to step into Wells' role.

There is no timetable on any of the three aforementioned players return to the field. Marrone previously said on Monday that Fournette could resume practice this week.

Tre Herndon (hamstring), Brandon Linder (knee), Andrew Norwell (foot), and Malik Jackson (back) also did not practice Wednesday.

The Jaguars (3-2) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (2-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

