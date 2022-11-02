Former Ware County High School star set to play in Super Bowl

Ernest Jones' former high school coach says he'll be anxious, but excited for the Los Angeles linebacker. Jones has played in 12 games and made 63 tackles this year.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Former Ware County High School football star, Ernest Jones, will be fulfilling a lifelong dream on Sunday.

He'll be suiting up for the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

"For him to get an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl his first year as a pro and have a chance to win it, that's exciting to me. I can't be more jacked up for the guy," said former Ware County High School football coach, Franklin Stephens.

Stephens said Jones made tremendous strides physically and mentally during his high school career.

It put Jones in position to play college football at South Carolina and get drafted by the Rams this year.

"As good a football player as Ernest is and the career he's having now, he's a better person," Stephens said.

It's going to be a party in Waycross, Georgia this weekend and a local Dairy Queen is providing the sweets.

The Dairy Queen on Screvin Avenue in Waycross is honoring Jones with a "Ernest Jones Blizzard."