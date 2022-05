Wiley went 1-on-1 with FCN Sports Director, Chris Porter, to look back at Sanders' time at Raines. Arizona took Sanders in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Raines football head coach, DeRan Wiley, joined First Coast News Sports Director, Chris Porter, to look back at Myjai Sanders' high school career.

Sanders was a Viking's standout and went on to star at Cincinnati. He was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.