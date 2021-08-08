Former players, rivals react to passing of Bobby Bowden

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day.
Few people embodied the old values of team and faith in the sport of football quite like Bobby Bowden.
While turning Florida State into a national college football powerhouse, Bowden placed his greatest emphasis on relationships with his players and those within the college football community.
When Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91, many of his former players, college coaches and the broadcasters that covered him took to social media to express their grief.