Former players, rivals react to passing of Bobby Bowden

Coach Bobby Bowden's former players and assistants, rivals and the media who covered him took to social media to react to the legend's passing.

Few people embodied the old values of team and faith in the sport of football quite like Bobby Bowden.

While turning Florida State into a national college football powerhouse, Bowden placed his greatest emphasis on relationships with his players and those within the college football community.

When Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91, many of his former players, college coaches and the broadcasters that covered him took to social media to express their grief.

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

Today as we mourn the passing of Coach Bobby Bowden, I reflect on his amazing legacy not just as a coach, but as a man, a mentor and an incredible person of faith. Please join me in keeping his family in prayer during this difficult time. 🙏🏾#BobbyBowden #FSUFootball #CharlieWard https://t.co/Jh9mY1s86t — Charlie Ward (@RealCharlieWard) August 8, 2021

God bless the Bowden Family,Friends & Loved ones. My Prayers are with u. I’ve lost 1 of the best coaches I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/aNvkMJ704c — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 8, 2021

We lost a great man today. Coach Bowden was one-of-a-kind and touched so many lives. I’m so fortunate to call him a mentor and friend. We send our condolences to all of his family and friends. A legend who will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/7STmB8Hjoi — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 8, 2021

We lost a great one today! FAITH, FAMILY & FOOTBALL- nobody did it better than Coach Bowden. I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to play for this man. Condolences to the Bowden family and Rest In Peace my friend! #greatestofalltime pic.twitter.com/vKj9zU1SOA — Chris Weinke (@ChrisWeinke16) August 8, 2021

I thank God for my relationship with Coach Bowden! I am so grateful to play for Coach Bowden.He built into our spirits”Faith,Family,Football” in that order! I will miss him and I hope to honor his legacy with how I live my life. RIP Coach B! pic.twitter.com/ndvP1ImVJb — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) August 8, 2021

"He's one of a kind. Faith, family and football...in that order."



We look back at the amazing life of Bobby Bowden. pic.twitter.com/1mL5oZgFjq — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) August 8, 2021

A great coach, and an even better man. Praying for the Bowden family. https://t.co/2X7WYCHw4I — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 8, 2021

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family.



Rest In Peace Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/om6LRmkkIo — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) August 8, 2021

Condolences to the Bowden and @FSUFootball family. We have lost a remarkable man and coach. RIP Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/MvNKodOa7W — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 8, 2021

Such fond memories of coach Bowden-Both as a fan watching him & his dominating Noles teams & as a young analyst working w/ him-He was a true testament to people will remember you based on how you make them feel-coach was as sweet & as good of a man as I’ve ever met. RIP Coach 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Gvmqk6Vg2N — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 8, 2021

Condolences to the Bowden family. Bobby was a man of faith. He was warm, friendly, kind-remembered everyone. And as a coach? Brilliant. Legendary. By the force of his will, expertise & courage he built one of the game’s great dynasties virtually from scratch. Remarkable life. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) August 8, 2021

Our condolences to the Bowden Family and the Florida State football program on the passing of Bobby Bowden, who was... Posted by Miami Hurricanes Football on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend. Posted by Alabama Football on Sunday, August 8, 2021

"He was the model. He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father." - Dabo Swinney in July on Bobby Bowden



All of college football mourns this loss. Our 🧡🧡 are with the Bowdens today. https://t.co/XAqSvOx1Jv pic.twitter.com/8hdOpHaLoK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 8, 2021