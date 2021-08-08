x
Former players, rivals react to passing of Bobby Bowden

Coach Bobby Bowden's former players and assistants, rivals and the media who covered him took to social media to react to the legend's passing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Note: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day.

Few people embodied the old values of team and faith in the sport of football quite like Bobby Bowden. 

While turning Florida State into a national college football powerhouse, Bowden placed his greatest emphasis on relationships with his players and those within the college football community.

RELATED: Bobby Bowden, legendary Florida State head football coach, passes away at 91

When Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91, many of his former players, college coaches and the broadcasters that covered him took to social media to express their grief.

Our condolences to the Bowden Family and the Florida State football program on the passing of Bobby Bowden, who was...

Posted by Miami Hurricanes Football on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend.

Posted by Alabama Football on Sunday, August 8, 2021

