Former kicker Josh Lambo files amended complaint against Jacksonville Jaguars

The amended filing says that Urban Meyer was Josh Lambo's direct supervisor during the time of the complaint.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguar kicker Josh Lambo has filed an amended complaint against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former kicker filed the original lawsuit against his former team for violating Florida's whistle-blower's act after alleging former head Coach Urban Meyer kicked Lambo during a practice.

The case was dismissed earlier this month.

In July the team's lawyers requested the dismissal because they say Lambo's claims cannot be used under the Florida whistleblowers act because it wasn't the club that instructed Meyer to assault Lambo.

Lambo was cut from the team in October 2021. Lambo initially alleged he was kicked by Meyer in a December 2021 interview with First Coast News.

“He comes up to me and he says, ‘Hey, dip****, make your effing kicks’ and then proceeds to kick me right in the leg, right in the hamstring,” Lambo said. “Literally kicks me in the hamstring. Hey, bud make your kicks. It wasn't one of those. It just wasn’t. I looked at him and said, ‘Don't you ever kick me again’, and he looked at me and said, ‘I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever I want.’”

First Coast News reached out to the Jaguars for a comment. We have not yet heard back. In December when these allegations surfaced, the team directed us to a statement saying from Meyer.