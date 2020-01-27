JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Donovin Darius was arrested and charged with a DUI Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jail records show Darius, 44, was admitted into the Duval County Jail just after 2:45 p.m.

ESPN reporter Michael DiRocco reported Darius ingested numerous pills after the arrest and was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. Darius has no pending court date, according to jail records. He was the 25th overall pick in 1998.