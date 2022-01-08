Former Jaguar Gardner Minshew named starting QB for Eagles against Cowboys

Former Jaguar QB Gardner Minshew will start in place of QB Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Saturday night game.

Is Minshew Mania back? Perhaps, but just not in Jacksonville.

Former Jaguar QB Gardner Minshew will start in place of QB Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Saturday night game against the Cowboys.

With Philadelphia already a lock to make the playoffs and Hurts nursing an ankle injury, the former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback was declared inactive just a few hours before kickoff.

In his lone start of the 2021-2022 season, a 33-18 win over the New York Jets, Minshew finished 20-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He has appeared in three games this season, meaning the sixth-rounder the Jaguars traded him for will convert to a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars' sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew appeared in 23 games with 20 starts during his two seasons in Duval County.

